Kristin A. Bowersox October 18, 1970-April 2, 2020 Kristin A. Bowersox, 49, of Altoona died Thursday April 2, 2020 at UPMC Altoona. She was born October 18, 1970 in Altoona, a daughter of Donald and Elaine (Lewis) Reed. In August 1999 in Danville she married Mark D. Bowersox. Surviving are her husband, two sons; Derrick Reed and Trenton Bowersox both of Altoona, two daughters Kylee and Lena Bowersox both of Altoona and siblings; Michael, Ellen, Karen, Eva, Hannah and Aaron. She was preceded in death by a brother Eric. She had been a waitress and also a home health aide which she loved taking care of the elderly. Kristin enjoyed her children, cooking and her house plants. Kylee says she was the most beautiful woman who ever walked the earth. She held her family close to her heart and was selfless and devoted to those she loved. There will be no services. Arrangements Feller Memorial Home. fellermemorialhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020