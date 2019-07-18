Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman December 17, 1951 - July 16, 2019 Lailoni J. Capozzi- Corman, 67, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born in Lackawanna, NY on December 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine M. Murphy Hart. On October 17, 2007 she married Steven L. Corman who survives at home. She was a Social Service Director for Apache Junction, AZ. She was a member of the New Seasons Christian Fellowship Church and also the Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, AZ. She loved to help people in need, her motorcycle rides, traveling, Nascar Races and spending time with her grandchildren. Along with her husband she is survived by her son, Shawn L. (Heidi) Capozzi of Apache Junction, AZ; her brothers, Edward Morgan, Lanny Morgan, Tyrone Morgan; her three grandchildren, Justin Capozzi, Jordan Capozzi, Kyrsten Capozzi and her great granddaughter, Elizabeth Mae Capozzi. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Burial will be in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Inc. in Mesa, AZ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

