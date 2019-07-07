Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dale Grove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Dale Grove March 4, 1957May 28, 2019 Larry Dale Grove, 62, of Bellefonte, formerly from Northumberland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28,2019 at Bellefonte. Larry was born on March 4,1957 in Bellefonte, the son of the late Dolores (Gummo) Grove. Larry was a 1976 graduate of State College High School and Centre County Vo-Tech. At the time of Larry's death, he was employed for Weis Markets in Bellefonte and Bartlebaugh's Amusements, Inc. Larry owned and operated Dee's Pizza in Sunbury from 1985-2001. Larry was a newspaper carrier for the Daily Item for 12 years and worked construction throughout his lifetime. Larry was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Penn State. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling and hunting. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family watching football and baseball on television. But most of all Pa (as Cooper called him) loved playing baseball with Cooper. Larry knew a lot of people in his lifetime and would always try to make them laugh or smile. Larry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he volunteered as a greeter, usher and for Bible School. Larry is survived by one son, Andrew Dale Grove, one daughter, Deanna Jean Grove her fiancée, Blayne Brittain and one grandson, Cooper Mankoski, an ex-wife, Bette J. Grove, an aunt, Debbie (Gummo) Barto, her husband Butch Barto, and half brother Ken Grove. In addition to his mother, Larry was preceded in death by his four-year-old son, Matthew Lewis Grove, grandparents, George and Mary Gummo, Two uncles, Fred and Harold Gummo. Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11am Saturday July 13 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville followed by the memorial service at 11am. Please come to the service in your favorite sport's team shirt. (He was a huge sports fan, and wouldn't want any other way) Anyone wishing to donate in Larry's memory may do so to Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Avenue, Danville, Pa 17821.

