Larry E. Markel July 19, 1947 October 19, 2020 Larry E. Markel, beloved husband and father, 73, of Bellefonte, passed to life eternal on Monday, October 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born on July 19, 1947 in Sewickley, PA, he was the son of the late Ken and Laoma Markel. On April 21, 1973, he married the love of his life, Barbara (Columbus) Markel, who survives him at home after sharing 47 years of marriage together. Larry was a 1966 graduate of Ambridge High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army. He was a member of the 4th Infantry Division, Specialist 4th Class, during the Vietnam Conflict. After his service, he obtained his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Penn State University in 1972. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by a son, Ben Markel, a brother, Donald Markel (Peg), and a sister, Peggy Ickley (Randy). Also surviving are nieces, Harmony Aungst (Greg), Erin Letrick (Mark), and Kim Zalta (Al), and nephews, Adam Markel (Amanda) and Brian Letrick. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric, and a sister, Bonnie Letrick. Larry was an Eagle Scout and later a Scout Master for several years, including while his sons were in the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. Loving the outdoors, he once was an avid hunter, but as time passed, his enthusiasm shifted mainly to fishing from his boat and always looked forward to winter to ice fish for perch and crappie. Larry found riding his side by side and reading trail maps fun and challenging. He was a member of the ATV Rails to Trails and Central Mountain ATV Clubs. Gardening was another hobby he dabbled in, anxiously waiting for red tomatoes and green peppers that he grew on his deck. Lathe projects filled his time in the winter when there was no ice. Other interests of his included canoeing, forging, woodworking, and building his cabin. Camping in his RV around the country made his bucket list. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10:00 am until noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home with Chaplin Klavens Noel officiating. Full military honors will directly follow the service at the funeral home. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Keystone Elk Country Alliance, KECA, 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
