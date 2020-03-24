Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry J. Lose Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry J. Lose, Sr. January 14, 1949 March 22, 2020 Larry J. Lose, Sr., 71, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on January 14, 1949, he was the son of the late Homer and Annie (Kessling) Lose. On December 3, 1966, he married his beloved wife, Patricia Ann (Stiver) Lose, who survives him at home after sharing 53 years of marriage together. Larry was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War before he was honorably discharged as Lance Corporal. He worked at Graymont for 29 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by their five children, Tricia Jean Strong, of Harrisburg, Stacy McCurdy, of Pleasant Gap, Larry Lose, Jr., of Julian, Tiffani Davidson (Mark), of Bellefonte, and Ashley Gunsallus, of Harrisburg, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother and two sisters. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers. Larry was a member of the Runville United Methodist Church. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion Post #893 in Milesburg, VFW Post #5825, and the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed going camping, fixing things, attending dirt track races and the Grange Fair every year. He loved spending time with his family and leaves behind countless memories that his loved ones will forever cherish. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the Runville United Methodist Church at 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

