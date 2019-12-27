Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. Holt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Larry L. Holt January 16, 1954 ~ December 22, 2019 Larry L. Holt, 65, of rural Julian, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 22, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Bellefonte, on January 16, 1954, a son of the late Paul and Lorraine (Parsons) Holt. Larry is survived by his wife Dorcas (Gill) Holt at home. He is also survived by his daughter, Jessica Holt of rural Julian, and his son, Seth ( Michelle) Holt also of rural Julian. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Logan, Jocelyn and Elise Holt all of rural Julian. Larry is also survived by his brother, Lee (Betty) Holt, his sisters, Lois (Mike) Love and Linda (Gary) Maney. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was a member of Berean Bible Fellowship Church, where he served the Lord for many years in many different capacities. He was a 1971 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. Larry was employed at Penn Tran Corp, Corning Glass, and the State College Water Authority, where he retired in 2016 as a meter reader. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, gardening , woodworking, and living on the family farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Holt Hickey in 2018. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp. Centre Co. PA. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 P.M. at the Berean Bible Fellowship Church, 360 Race St., Unionville, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Servants Heart Camp, 422 Servants Heart Drive, Ramey, PA 16671 in Loving Memory of Larry Holt. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

