Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry R. Breon. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry R. Breon July 22, 1937 ~ October 22, 2019 Larry R. Breon, 82, of Rebers- burg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on July 22, 1937, in Rebersburg, he was the son of the late Russell E. and Velvie M. (Vonada) Breon. On September 29, 1957, in Rebersburg, He married Fay L. "Chub" Breon, who survives at home. Larry attended school in Rebersburg. He served in the Air National Guard from 1961-1963, earning the rank of SSGT. Larry was the owner of the R.E. Breon and Sons. He enjoyed working and retired after 45 years of service. Larry enjoyed horses, putzing in the yard and hunting. He was a member of the Gravel Spring Hunting Club. He was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He served on the Rebersburg National Bank board of directors. Larry is survived by his wife, one son, Cary R. Breon and his wife, Francine, of Media, two daughters; Mindy K. Gensinmore and her husband, Bradley, of Centre Hall and Tiffany F. Breon of Tyrone, and two grandchildren; Drew S. Gensimore and Gabriel B. Gensimore. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one son, Curt E. Breon, one brother, Dean Breon and two sisters; Maybelle Hosterman and Jeanne Confer. Larry was the last of his generation. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-2pm at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Memorial service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Rebecca Horn officiating. Burial will be private at the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Larry, can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Larry R. Breon July 22, 1937 ~ October 22, 2019 Larry R. Breon, 82, of Rebers- burg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on July 22, 1937, in Rebersburg, he was the son of the late Russell E. and Velvie M. (Vonada) Breon. On September 29, 1957, in Rebersburg, He married Fay L. "Chub" Breon, who survives at home. Larry attended school in Rebersburg. He served in the Air National Guard from 1961-1963, earning the rank of SSGT. Larry was the owner of the R.E. Breon and Sons. He enjoyed working and retired after 45 years of service. Larry enjoyed horses, putzing in the yard and hunting. He was a member of the Gravel Spring Hunting Club. He was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He served on the Rebersburg National Bank board of directors. Larry is survived by his wife, one son, Cary R. Breon and his wife, Francine, of Media, two daughters; Mindy K. Gensinmore and her husband, Bradley, of Centre Hall and Tiffany F. Breon of Tyrone, and two grandchildren; Drew S. Gensimore and Gabriel B. Gensimore. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one son, Curt E. Breon, one brother, Dean Breon and two sisters; Maybelle Hosterman and Jeanne Confer. Larry was the last of his generation. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-2pm at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Memorial service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Rebecca Horn officiating. Burial will be private at the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Larry, can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close