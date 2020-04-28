Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Reed Bonson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Reed Bonson January 17, 1949-April 25, 2020 Larry Reed Bonson of Reeds-ville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1949. He was the youngest son of the late John Reed Bonson and Dorothy Evelyn (Henry) Bonson. He was preceded in death by his brother James A. Bonson, sister in law Vivian L. Bonson, brother in law John I. Bubb and infant sister Sadie Pearl Bonson. He is survived by a sister Erma J. Bubb, a brother Clarence B. Bonson and wife Martha K. (Snook) Bonson. Larry is also survived by nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly: John I. Bubb Jr., Joseph L. Bonson, Jamie E. Bonson, David C. Bonson, Kathy D. (Bonson) Ritter, John B Bonson, Darla S. (Bonson) King. Larry was a cherished uncle to many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He never missed a birthday party! Larry was a 1966 graduate of Kish High School. He was employed for many years as a groundskeeper at the Lewistown Country Club and was currently employed as a newspaper carrier for the Lewistown Sentinel and County Observer. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting with his coon dogs. He loved baking and sharing with his friends and family. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially Penn State football and wrestling as well as local sporting events. He loved spending time at the Grange Fair and attending music events with family. Larry left this world with no unfinished business, he easily expressed his gratitude and love for his family. His quiet, gentle spirit lives on in all of those who knew him. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A future memorial service will be determined.

