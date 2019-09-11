Larry W. Smith July 5, 1963September 4, 2019 Larry W. Smith, 56, of Gooch-land, VA formerly of Snow Shoe, PA passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Larry was a kind, hardworking man who brought Love and Laughter to all those around him. He will be forever missed. He cherished his role as a father to his two daughters, but one of his most cherished roles became that of Grandfather or "Pops" as he was affectionately known. He is survived by his parents, James and Sherry Reasner of Snow Shoe, PA, His beloved partner and wife Nina Shiffler of VA, two daughters Amber Smith and Kristen Smith of VA, two sisters Tracy Johnson of Snow Shoe, PA and Jamie Beaver of Beaver Springs, PA and 4 beautiful grandsons, Elijah W. Smith, Arrecco Jackson Jr, Herbie Davis, and Thomas Gage Mills, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will forever live on in our hearts.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019