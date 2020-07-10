Larry Wenrick June 23, 1936 - July 6, 2020 Larry Wenrick, 84, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. Born June 23, 1936, in Lewis Township, he was the son of the late John and Kathryn Boney Wenrick. On November 23,1968 he married Margaret Deibler, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Larry is also survived by one daughter, Cindy M. Hoffmaster and her husband John Jr. of Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Terry Hoffmaster of York, and Katie Culbertson of Holtwood; one great-granddaughter, Vanessa Culbertson of Holtwood; and one sister, Grace Schelhaus of MD. Larry graduated from Mifflinburg Joint High School in 1954. He was a security guard for 26 years at Rockview State Correctional Institute, before retiring in December of 1991. He attended the Bible Baptist Church of Warriors Mark. Private services will be held for immediate family and his church family. Burial will be in Fairbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bible Baptist Church of Warriors Mark, 2520 Pennington Rd., Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
