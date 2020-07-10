1/1
Larry Wenrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Wenrick June 23, 1936 - July 6, 2020 Larry Wenrick, 84, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. Born June 23, 1936, in Lewis Township, he was the son of the late John and Kathryn Boney Wenrick. On November 23,1968 he married Margaret Deibler, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Larry is also survived by one daughter, Cindy M. Hoffmaster and her husband John Jr. of Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Terry Hoffmaster of York, and Katie Culbertson of Holtwood; one great-granddaughter, Vanessa Culbertson of Holtwood; and one sister, Grace Schelhaus of MD. Larry graduated from Mifflinburg Joint High School in 1954. He was a security guard for 26 years at Rockview State Correctional Institute, before retiring in December of 1991. He attended the Bible Baptist Church of Warriors Mark. Private services will be held for immediate family and his church family. Burial will be in Fairbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bible Baptist Church of Warriors Mark, 2520 Pennington Rd., Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved