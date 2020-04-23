LaRue A. Liston April 11, 1932 ~ April 19, 2020 LaRue A. Liston, 88, of Bellefonte, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1932, in Catawissa, PA, a daughter of the Robert E. and Bertha Horne. On September 18, 1961, she married James Liston who preceded her in death on April 13, 2006. LaRue was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, State College. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and needle point. She also loved playing bingo and singing in the church choir. LaRue is survived by two children Linda L. Waite and her husband David of Unionville, Timothy J. Liston of Spring Mills; two grandchildren, Debra Waite of Unionville and Daniel Waitington (Elizabeth) of Steuben, Maine. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Howard of CT. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020