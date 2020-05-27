LaRue E. Fohringer
LaRue E. Fohringer October 14, 1925-May 15, 2020 LaRue E. Fohringer, 94, of Centre Hall, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Maybrook Hills in Altoona. Born on October 14, 1925 in Lemont, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Mary (Bloom) Brooks. LaRue was of the protestant faith for many years. She found great joy being outdoors in her garden, growing flowers, watching all of the wildlife around her and playing with her cats. Above all she loved and enjoyed her family. LaRue is survived by her son, Dennis Fohringer and daughter Trudy Wasieko (Stan); five grandchildren: Lori, Robin, Tom, Tim and Candace; as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband William "Bill" Fohringer and a great-grandchild Christopher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in LaRue's name may be made to Pets Come First or a charitable organization of your choice. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 27, 2020.
