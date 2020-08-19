1/1
Laura Mae Metzger
1928 - 2020
Laura Mae Metzger March 24, 1928-August 10, 2020 Laura Mae Metzger, 92, of State College, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Elmcroft of State College. She was born March 24, 1928, in Philipsburg, PA; a daughter of the late Norman L. and Barbara E. (Ferguson) Womer. Laura worked as nurse for most of her life. Some of her hobbies included reading and writing but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Laura is survived by her children, David Budinger, Leroy Metzger (Karen), Fred Metzger (Megan); one sister, Norma Jean Carlson; eight grandchildren, Debbie More, Jonathan Metzger, Meriah Metzger, Dietrich Metzger, Mark Metzger, Matthew Metzger, Ava Metzger, Bree Metzger; three great-grandchildren, Cody More, Cassandra More, and Calliope Metzger. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Metzger, three brothers, David Womer, Norman (Cork) Womer, and Charles Womer, as well as one sister Barbara (Bea) Shuey. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Centre Volunteers. In Medicine, 2520 Green Tech Dr unit d, State College, PA 16803 An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
