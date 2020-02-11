Laura Marie Jester October 29, 1931 - February 6, 2020 Laura Marie Jester was born on October 29, 1931, in Philadelphia. She died on February 6, 2020, at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Laura was the daughter of William Jester and Maud Ella Dreibelbis Jester. Laura grew up in Laurel Springs, NJ and graduated from Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, NJ. She received her RN degree from Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia, and her BA degree from Rowan University. Most of her professional life was spent as a school nurse in her alma mater, Overbrook High School, where she also coached girls' basketball and field hockey. Upon her retirement, Laura moved to State College to be near her family. She was an active volunteer at the State College Area Food Bank, American Red Cross, and Interfaith Human Services. As long as she was able, she was active in University Baptist and Brethren Church, serving on several boards and committees and singing in the choir. Laura did excellent needlework, and loved to garden. She enjoyed travelling, and took many cruises. She was especially excited to be able to travel to Kenya. Laura was a sports fan, and for many years went to Penn State home football games and Lady Lion basketball games. She had also been a member of various bowling leagues. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her brother, William Jester. She is survived by her sister-in-law Fay Jester; niece Mary Jester Abbott, Mary's husband Kevin, and their daughters Victoria and Katherine; and nephew William Jester, his wife Christie, and their sons Zachary and Caleb. Laura's nieces and nephews were a special part of her life and she loved them dearly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura's memory to University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrows St., State College, PA 16801, or State College Area Food Bank, 1321 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at University Baptist and Brethren Church on March 14 at 3:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020