Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Shore Mack. View Sign

Laura Shore Mack Laura Shore Mack, 55, of State College, PA, (for merly of Philipsburg, PA) passed away February 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA, after a courageous and inspirational 5-year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Born April 7, 1963, at the Philipsburg State General Hospital, Laura was the daughter of Shirley Walther Shore and the late Curtis H. Shore. Laura was a 1981 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School, where she excelled in drama and music. She placed for both All State Band and Choir, and also qualified for and attended All Eastern Chorus. In 1987, she graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications. Laura's career as a radio disc jockey began at WPHB AM 1260 when she was 15. She also served as a disc jockey and news anchor at WZWW, WBHV, WMAJ, WINK, WGMR, and as a Broadcaster/Information Services Manager at Accuweather. In 1996, she returned to WPHB AM 1260 as co-owner with her husband Cliff. They added an alternative rock station WUBZ FM 105.9 "The Buzz," which became the first online radio station to broadcast interactively. Laura served as general manager of both stations and morning show host on The Buzz through 2004 when the stations were sold. On September 29, 1990, Laura married Clifford Eliot Mack (who survives at home with their beloved Yorkshire terriers Eddie, Sparky, and Ozzy). In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 87-year-old mother Shirley Walther Shore; her sister Lisa Shore Chorle and husband Walter Chorle; her sister-in-law Alison Mack and husband Anthony Kinney; her dear nephews Gabriel and Lukas MacKinney; and her sweet "niecelets" Sarah Anne and Hannah Grace Chorle. Laura was preceded in death by her father Curtis H. Shore, her maternal grandparents Elsie (VanCamp) and George David Walther III, and her paternal grandparents Grace (Dorsch) and Earnest Charles Shore. Laura's zest for life, positive outlook, "Shore" strength, and outgoing personality will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her smile, energy, and laugh would brighten any space she occupied. To honor Laura's positive life, the family is hosting a public "Celebration of Life" gathering on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Road, State College, PA, from 2pm-4pm. If you have pictures or memories to share, please email them to Lisa Chorle (

Laura Shore Mack Laura Shore Mack, 55, of State College, PA, (for merly of Philipsburg, PA) passed away February 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA, after a courageous and inspirational 5-year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Born April 7, 1963, at the Philipsburg State General Hospital, Laura was the daughter of Shirley Walther Shore and the late Curtis H. Shore. Laura was a 1981 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School, where she excelled in drama and music. She placed for both All State Band and Choir, and also qualified for and attended All Eastern Chorus. In 1987, she graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications. Laura's career as a radio disc jockey began at WPHB AM 1260 when she was 15. She also served as a disc jockey and news anchor at WZWW, WBHV, WMAJ, WINK, WGMR, and as a Broadcaster/Information Services Manager at Accuweather. In 1996, she returned to WPHB AM 1260 as co-owner with her husband Cliff. They added an alternative rock station WUBZ FM 105.9 "The Buzz," which became the first online radio station to broadcast interactively. Laura served as general manager of both stations and morning show host on The Buzz through 2004 when the stations were sold. On September 29, 1990, Laura married Clifford Eliot Mack (who survives at home with their beloved Yorkshire terriers Eddie, Sparky, and Ozzy). In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 87-year-old mother Shirley Walther Shore; her sister Lisa Shore Chorle and husband Walter Chorle; her sister-in-law Alison Mack and husband Anthony Kinney; her dear nephews Gabriel and Lukas MacKinney; and her sweet "niecelets" Sarah Anne and Hannah Grace Chorle. Laura was preceded in death by her father Curtis H. Shore, her maternal grandparents Elsie (VanCamp) and George David Walther III, and her paternal grandparents Grace (Dorsch) and Earnest Charles Shore. Laura's zest for life, positive outlook, "Shore" strength, and outgoing personality will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her smile, energy, and laugh would brighten any space she occupied. To honor Laura's positive life, the family is hosting a public "Celebration of Life" gathering on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Road, State College, PA, from 2pm-4pm. If you have pictures or memories to share, please email them to Lisa Chorle ( [email protected] ). Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to: Clearfield County SPCA, 215 21st. St., Clearfield, Pa 16830; Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club, 502 Philips St., Philipsburg, Pa 16866; or to the Osceola Mills Community Food Bank, 601 Lingle St., Osceola Mills, Pa 16666. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg. www.beezerheathfh.com Funeral Home Beezer-Heath Funeral Home

719 E. Spruce St.

Philipsburg , PA 16866

(814) 342-4310 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close