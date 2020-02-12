Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie C. "Mitzi" Elliott. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie "Mitzi" C. Elliott Laurie "Mitzi" C. Elliott, 87, of State College, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Foxdale Village. Born in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Laura Klock Crispin. Her husband of 45 years, James M. Elliott preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by five children, Steven J. Elliott and his wife Laura of Cleveland, OH, Linda L. Beaulieu and her husband Bill of North Fort Myers, FL, Susan K. Brown and her husband Ken of Houserville, Doctor Nina L. Elliott of Lancaster, and James C. Elliott and his wife Joy of Afton, TN; one brother, Jay W. Cronk of Carbondale, CO; eight grandchildren, Paula Anderson and her husband Eric, Chase, Micaiah, Alina Harris and her husband Josiah, Tyler and Claire Elliott, and Marie Winn, and Kayla Pulver; and five great-grandchildren, Elliott and Henry Anderson, and Conner and Trever Pulver, and Nathaniel Winn; and two great-great-grandchildren, Oisin and Seranna Winn. Mitzi graduated from St. Mary's Hall High School in Burlington, NJ and attended some college at Brown University in Providence, RI. She was an Instructional Aide for 33 years at the State College Elementary School Library before retiring in 2006. Mitzi was a member of State College Presbyterian Church, as well as the State College Choral Society. Mitzi was an avid reader, a world traveler and a wonderful mother, much loved by her entire family. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to PAWS, centrecountypaws.org/donate or to the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

