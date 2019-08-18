Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence E. Ammerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence E. Ammerman August 2, 1922 August 15, 2019 Lawrence E. Ammer man, 97 of Milesburg, formerly of rural Julian, died on August 15, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Lawrence was born on August 2, 1922 in Union Twp., Centre County a son of the late Foster Ray and Lillie Mae Weaver Ammerman. Lawrence had worked at Poe Valley in the CCC Camp as a teen. He was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. He participated in action in the Asiatic Pacific area including Kwajalein Atoll, Guam, and Iwo Jima. After his service, he worked on the Pennsylvania railroad as a brakeman retiring after over 40 years of service. During all those years, he continued his love of farming by helping on the homestead, while raising a family. He was an avid hunter into his early 90's. He was of the Protestant faith. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 1600 of Bellefonte. He is survived by his wife Mary Lucas Ammerman of Bellefonte. He is survived by one daughter, Sandra L. (Dale) McElwee of Bellefonte. Also surviving is one grandson Mark P. (Beth) Rossman of Bellefonte, a great-granddaughter, Courtney L. Rossman (Sam Haesler) and a great-great-granddaughter Letty J. Haesler; three sisters, Maxine Kelly of Philadelphia, Dorothy Bush of Julian and Katherine Trainer of Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Ammerman, and grandchildren, Michael A. Rossman, Larry E. Ammerman II, Joseph C. Ammerman and Sheri L. Rossman, and a great-granddaughter Emily L. Rossman; and four brothers, Clair Ammerman, Foster Ammerman, Ernest Ammerman, and Donald Ammerman, and his sister, Elmeda Carver. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg from 11:00 A.M. until 12 Noon. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Dale R. Carver officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home for their care and love during Dad's stay with them. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at

