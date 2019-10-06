Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Edward Lyons. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Edward Lyons December 5, 1936October 3, 2019 Lawrence Edward Lyons, 82 of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in State College. He was born on December 5, 1936 in Walker Twp., Centre Co. the son of the late George Edward & Fay Irene Henry Lyons. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Gardner who preceded him in death. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years acheiving the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retiring from the service he worked at Penn State as a police dispatcher for over 25 years then at NAPA as a delivery driver. Lawrence enjoyed riding his Harley, PSU football games, and tending to his animals. He is survived by one son; Larry E. (Peggy Stanton) of Julian, two daughters; Cynthia D. Fetters and Tina L. (Brian) McCauley all of Bellefonte, one brother; Ray Lyons of Howard, one sister; Janet Lyons of Bellefonte, four grandchildren; Dennis Jr. (Cayla), Tobias (Katlyn),and Tyler (Rose) Fetters and Victoria (Josh) Stolarski, nine great-grandchildren; Gayte, Jonas, Abigail, Sydney, Jayce, Luke, Mattilyn and Linkyln and Amelia. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Gloria and Nancy. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard with the Rev. Michael Hoskins officiating. Friends and family will be received from 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Schencks Cemetery in Howard Twp.with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Centre Co., 1401 Trout Rd., State College, Pa. 16801. Online condolences

Lawrence Edward Lyons December 5, 1936October 3, 2019 Lawrence Edward Lyons, 82 of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in State College. He was born on December 5, 1936 in Walker Twp., Centre Co. the son of the late George Edward & Fay Irene Henry Lyons. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Gardner who preceded him in death. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years acheiving the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retiring from the service he worked at Penn State as a police dispatcher for over 25 years then at NAPA as a delivery driver. Lawrence enjoyed riding his Harley, PSU football games, and tending to his animals. He is survived by one son; Larry E. (Peggy Stanton) of Julian, two daughters; Cynthia D. Fetters and Tina L. (Brian) McCauley all of Bellefonte, one brother; Ray Lyons of Howard, one sister; Janet Lyons of Bellefonte, four grandchildren; Dennis Jr. (Cayla), Tobias (Katlyn),and Tyler (Rose) Fetters and Victoria (Josh) Stolarski, nine great-grandchildren; Gayte, Jonas, Abigail, Sydney, Jayce, Luke, Mattilyn and Linkyln and Amelia. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Gloria and Nancy. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard with the Rev. Michael Hoskins officiating. Friends and family will be received from 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Schencks Cemetery in Howard Twp.with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Centre Co., 1401 Trout Rd., State College, Pa. 16801. Online condolences www.kader-neff.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close