Leah C. Oberheim June 30, 1926 ~ October 30, 2019 Leah C. Oberheim, 93, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at Juniper Village in State College, Pa. She was born in Lock Haven, PA. on June 30, 1926 to Ralph and Bertha Cruder of Woolrichm, PA. Leah attended Lock Haven Schools then graduated from Susquehanna University with a BS in Business in 1947. Leah had a successful career in business, her first job with E D Meyers in Lock Haven and later in a long-lasting position as business manager for Fleisher's Dairy Stores in Bellefonte, PA. An active member of the Woolrich Methodist Church, Leah served for many years as church treasurer, summer Bible School teacher and studied through Stephens Ministry to become a lay preacher. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lockard; son, Robert L Oberheim; son-in-law, David Lockard; and granddaughter, Kate Lockard Young. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert J. Oberheim; and grandson, Adam Lockard. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Woolrich Methodist Church, Park Avenue, Woolrich, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Laura King. Family and friends will be received in the sanctuary of Woolrich Methodist Church for one hour prior to the celebration. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Leah's name may be made to the United Methodist Church, Woolrich, PA. Arrangements are under the directions of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA . Online thoughts and memories can be made at

