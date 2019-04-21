Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Ann (Nuebling) Bishop. View Sign

Lee Ann (Nuebling) Bishop July 28, 1936 March 23, 2019 Lee Ann (Nuebling) Bishop, 82, of State College, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center. Born July 28, 1936, in Pottsville, she was one of ten children born tothe late Carl and Coral Herb Nuebling. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her siblings. Not long after her birth she moved with her family to the State College area where she spent her early childhood. She is survived by five children, Robert M. Ballenger of Lexington, VA, Donice J. Likovich and her spouse, Ronald, of Pikesville, MD, Steven J. Ballenger and his spouse, Patti, of Naples, FL, Richard B. Ballenger and his spouse Charlene, of Marco Island, FL, and Brett W. Ballenger and his spouse, Marvin, of Philadelphia; four step-children, W. Edwin Bishop, Jr. and his spouse, Judy, of Dallastown, David Bishop of Jacksonville, FL, Lauren Schmidt and her spouse, Peter, of Drumore, and Jenny Morgan and her spouse, Harry, of Davidson, NC; five grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and six step-great-grandchildren. They along with her many grand-dogs will miss her greatly. Lee Ann graduated from Schuylkill Haven High Schooland soon began raising her children with her first husband John Ballenger. In her early twenties she returned to State College where she lived the remainder of her life. Through the years she worked as an office assistant for various physicians including many years with her second husband Dr. Wayne Bishop whom she married on October 4, 1977. He has passed. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge, board and card games especially Gin and Cribbage, and is known as an Olympic dominos player in her family. She expanded and updated the Nuebling genealogy which opened the door to reconnect with family in the Black Forest region of Germany. This reconnection paved the way for an extended stay in Germany to study the language and countless other trips to visit and tour the land of her ancestors with her beloved husband Wayne. Her love of candy, ice cream and wooden spoons lives on in infamy. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9-10 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, PA 16801. A Memorial service will follow at 10 am. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to Penn State's THON at

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

