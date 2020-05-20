Rev. Lee Edwin "Ed" Moore, Jr. June 2, 1934-May 15, 2020 Rev. Lee Edwin "Ed" Moore, Jr., 85 formerly of Feeder Avenue, Lewistown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Valley View Haven, Belleville. He was born June 2, 1934 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Lee E. Moore, Sr. and Alice E. (Deavor) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 61 years, Rosann Z. Moore on September 14, 2016. Ed is survived by his children, Kimbra Stewart and husband George of McClure; Matt Moore and wife Gina of Lewistown; and Stephanie Prendergast of Reedsville; grandchildren, Douglas Stewart and wife Melissa; Steven Stewart and wife Stephanie; Christopher Stewart and wife Jessica; Gage, Evan and Reese Moore; Allison, Abbygail and Keegan Prendergast; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jackson Stewart; Mya Stewart and Zoe Stewart; he is also survived by a brother, Larry R. Moore of Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin; and a sister, Janice M. Hackenberger and husband George of Mexico, PA. He is also survived by sister-in-law's Marilyn "Polli" Specht of Milroy; Susan Colpetzer and husband John of Belleville; and Elena DeLuca of Boalsburg. He graduated from Lewistown High School in 1953. Ed was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard for several years. Ed was a chef at Zimmie's Dinner and a Penn State Fraternity. He was the first chef at Valley View Haven. Ed graduated from Penn State University in 1972, with a degree in cooperative education of quantity foods and vocational instruction. He then began to teach at the Mifflin Juniata Vo-Tech school while he pursued his calling in ministry in the 1980s. He retired from Mifflin Juniata Vo-Tech school in 1996. Ed pastored at the Penns Valley Charge from 1988-1993. He then served the Milroy Charge from 1993- 2004. After his retirement, Ed was the visiting pastor at Grace United Methodist Church of Lewistown. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years. During that time, he was actively involved in the youth program and their trips to Florida. He also taught adult Sunday school classes for many years. Ed directed the Easter plays, The Last Supper and The Other Twelve. Ed was a PIAA Football Official for 52 years, he was mainly known for being the clock operator at Mitchell Field from 1958-2008. Ed also was PIAA Basketball Official for 12 years. Ed was the advisor of the VICA program while he was at Mifflin Juniata Vo-Tech school. He also was actively involved in the Lewistown Area High School band boosters. Ed always enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ed was a die-hard Penn State football fan where he held season tickets for 50 years and never missed a game. Ed supported the activities his children and grandchildren participated in. Ed was loved by many for his ability to always make people smile and laugh while also digging deep when he knew someone was upset. Ed will be missed greatly by family, friends, and so many others. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ed's memory can be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 101 Logan Street, Lewistown, PA 17044 or Valley View Haven Chapel Fund, 4702 E. Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Barr Funeral Home and Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown, PA 17044 Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.barrfh.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 20, 2020.