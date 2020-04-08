Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lela Belle Schoonover Packer. View Sign Service Information Frederick B Welker Funeral Home Inc 125 N Main St Jersey Shore , PA 17740 (570)-398-1225 Send Flowers Obituary

Lela Belle (Schoonover) Packer February 10, 1933-April 5, 2020 Lela Belle (Schoonover) Packer, 87, of West port, PA, joyfully met her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2020. Lela was born in Kettle Creek, PA, on February 10th, 1933 to the late Delos and Mabel (Johnson) Schoonover. She was preceded in death by brothers, Orlin and David, and sister, Waneeda Barger. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, and partners-in-crime, Reba Clark and Stella Wathen. Lela grew up in the mountains of "Kettle Crick," which she believed was the most beautiful place she had ever been. She was a 1951 graduate of Renovo High School. She married Lawrence Packer on January 1, 1952. Lela was a beacon of unconditional love and never-ending hope to all that knew her. She had a gift for making people feel that they were adored beyond measure. Lela loved to tell stories of the good ole' days, though nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her family's endless chatter and joking. Lela's smile and belly laugh was contagious, while her cooking was the envy of households everywhere. She was known for her delicious hot dog sauce, potato salad, pies, and homemade bread. Her love of the Lord rippled through every aspect of her life. Family and friends took comfort in knowing that they had one of God's greatest prayer warriors fighting for them. Lela was greeted in heaven by "Dad" Larry, alongside their son, Little Larry and daughter, Carol. Lela devoted her life to her family: Larry (Kim), David (Helen), Carol (Jim) Williams, Daniel, Nancy (Greg) Lackey, Susan, John (and granddaughter, Chelsie), Cheryl (Tony) Little, Arthur, Stephen (Candice). 41 grandchildren were blessed to have Lela as their "mom-mom." Countless lives were made richer because of her presence. A private family graveside service will be held on April 10th. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Maple Grove Cemetery, c/o Donna Gavlock, 26 Reams Rd., Beech Creek, PA 16822. Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore. Expressions of love may be made at,

