|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lelia Amarisa Vargas April 25, 2009 ~ February 9, 2020 Lelia Amarisa Vargas, age 10 of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mt Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born April 25, 2009, she was the daughter of Adam E. and Chastity L. (Hockenberry) Vargas. Surviving are her siblings, Celita, Adante, Cesali, Azadio, Amar, Anaiya and Alais Vargas; her maternal grandparents, Karen Wallace and her husband, Rick, Philipsburg; Tom Hockenberry, Jr., Morrisdale; her paternal grandparents, Migdalia DeJesus and her husband, Carlos, Florida; her maternal great-grandparents, Margaret Lytle, Morrisdale; Thomas Hockenberry, Sr and wife, Shirley, Hawk Run; her paternal great-grandparents, Analuz DeJesus, Florida and Miguel Vargas and wife, Edith, Philadelphia. Preceding her in death were her great-grandfather, Lee Lytle; her maternal great-grandparents, John and Gertrude Ferguson and her paternal grandfather, Miguel Vargas, Jr. Lelia attended the Centre Church, Pleasant Gap. She loved her family, life and everyone fiercely. She enjoyed gymnastics, karate, sports and loved animals and the outdoors. She was always passionate about helping others. She loved Jesus and could always be found writing verses to memorize. She was irreplaceable and like no other. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lanse Free Church, Lanse, with Pastor Jonathan Weibel officiating. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to, Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Lelia Amarisa Vargas Account, PO Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Road, Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|