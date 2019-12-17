Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Marie Breon Lingle. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Marie (Breon) Lingle October 9, 1925-December 15, 2019 Lena Marie (Breon) Lingle of McVeytown, PA, formerly of Madisonburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born on October 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Theodore B. Breon and his wife Mary E. (Hosterman) Breon. On August 18, 1950, she married Ray A. Lingle, who survives at home. Also surviving are their six children, Debra R. Talbot of McVeytown; Sharon M. Kay (Alan) of Reedsville; Linda A. Mountz (Rick) of Warriors Mark; Gregory K. Lingle (Annette) of Mifflintown; John D. Lingle of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jody L. Lingle (Mick) of Beech Creek. Eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold B. Breon. Along with being a loving wife and mother, she worked many years as a waitress at The Millheim Hotel, owned by her parents. From 1969 to 1994 she was employed at Peoples/CVS as a sales clerk and later worked in the pharmacy as an assistant retiring in 1994. She liked to to bake, cook and watch her soap operas. She mostly loved spending time with her family. Lena was a member of the former St. Lukes United Methodist Church in Millheim for many years. In accordance with Lena's wishes, a private Memorial Service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

