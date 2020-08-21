Lenore K. "Norrie" Poorman February 1, 1927 ~ August 19, 2020 Lenore K. "Norrie" Poor- man, 93, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on February 1, 1927, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late Lee H. & Jessie O. (Beam) Moore, Sr. On August 29, 1986, in Gillintown, she married Ray F. Poorman. Ray passed away in 2000. Norrie attended the Show Shoe High School. She was Supervisor at Erie Technologies in State College for several years. She also was a waitress at various restaurants through out Centre County. Then she worked as a hairdresser for many years in State College and then opened her own shop in Moshannon, before retiring. Norrie was a past member of the Potter Mills VFW and the Snow Shoe Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and tending to her flower gardens. In her later years, she became quite the quilter. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Norrie is survived by her two sons; Andrew M Seprish, Jr of Snow Shoe and Eugene L. Seprish and his wife, Sandra, of Waukesha, WI; two brothers: Warren Moore of Moshannon and Richard Moore and his wife, Betty Jean, of Cypress, LA; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, Norrie was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Walker and two brothers: Lee Moore Jr, and Glen Moore. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-3pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral service will follow at 3pm at the funeral home with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will be private at the Askey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary, C/O Vicki Vozniak, PO Box 168, Snow Shoe, PA 16874 Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.