Service Information

Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte , PA 16823
(814)-355-4261

Obituary

Leon R. "Dick" Blair December 29, 1930 April 16, 2020 Leon R. "Dick" Blair, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Bellefonte on December 29, 1930, he was the son of the late George C. Blair, Sr., and Lenore M (Corman) Blair. On January 5, 1951 in Alexandria, Virginia, he married his beloved wife, Marian R. "Peg" Blair, who preceded him in death on June 1, 2007, after sharing over 56 years of marriage together. Dick was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. After high school, he served in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Germany. During his time in the service, he was awarded the Occupation Medal before he was honorably discharged on December 28, 1953. He worked in the production department for Corning until his retirement in 1992. Dick is survived by his two sons, David R. Blair, and Thomas P. Blair, both of Valley View, and many extended family in Valley View and Bellefonte. In addition to his wife, Peg, he was preceded in death by one brother, George C. Blair Jr., and his infant sister, Beryl M. Blair. Dick was an avid fan of Penn State football, basketball, and wrestling, which he followed since the 1940s. He also followed local high school sports throughout the years. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing. For nearly 40 years, he spent summers at his swimming pool with his wife, family, and friends. Many people were fortunate enough to enjoy the pool due to his hospitality; many of them even learned to swim there! He especially enjoyed vacationing and eating seafood in Chincoteague, Virginia, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He traveled extensively throughout the western United States. Those who knew Dick will remember him for being hard-working, friendly and unpretentious. He was a United Methodist. He was a member of the Undines Fire Company in Bellefonte. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church at 1667 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

