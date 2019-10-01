Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonar K. Byers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leona K. Byers January 21, 1928 September 28, 2019 Leona K. Byers, 91, of PA Furnace, PA passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline Wellspring Memory Care. She was born in Barnesboro, PA to the late Augustine Byrnes and Pauline (Hayes) Byrnes on January 21, 1928. Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gene C. Byers; daughter, Diane Lucas and two sisters, Mary Ida Bohm and Florence Homer. Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn (Richard) Ellis of Pittsburgh, PA and Norma Mazurak of Northern Cambria, PA; two sons, Gary (Marilyn) Byers of Spring Mills, PA and Bud (Sharon) Byers of PA Furnace, PA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Kennedy, Amanda Campbell, Stephanie Wykoff and Dylan Lucas; and six great-grandchildren, Anna Kennedy, Katherine Kennedy, Hunter Campbell, Avery Campbell, Lincoln Wykoff and Vivian Wykoff. Leona was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. After her children were in school, she worked part-time for many years for the State College Area School District and later at Danks Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the Ferguson Township Lions Club where she and her husband both enjoyed volunteering. Leona also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul. Her favorite hobbies were reading and crocheting afghans. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, PO Box 313, State College, PA 16804 Her family wishes to thank all the nurses and aides at Juniper Village at Brookline Wellspring Memory Care and AseraCare Hospice for giving Leona so much loving care during her final days.

Leona K. Byers January 21, 1928 September 28, 2019 Leona K. Byers, 91, of PA Furnace, PA passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline Wellspring Memory Care. She was born in Barnesboro, PA to the late Augustine Byrnes and Pauline (Hayes) Byrnes on January 21, 1928. Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gene C. Byers; daughter, Diane Lucas and two sisters, Mary Ida Bohm and Florence Homer. Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn (Richard) Ellis of Pittsburgh, PA and Norma Mazurak of Northern Cambria, PA; two sons, Gary (Marilyn) Byers of Spring Mills, PA and Bud (Sharon) Byers of PA Furnace, PA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Kennedy, Amanda Campbell, Stephanie Wykoff and Dylan Lucas; and six great-grandchildren, Anna Kennedy, Katherine Kennedy, Hunter Campbell, Avery Campbell, Lincoln Wykoff and Vivian Wykoff. Leona was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. After her children were in school, she worked part-time for many years for the State College Area School District and later at Danks Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the Ferguson Township Lions Club where she and her husband both enjoyed volunteering. Leona also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul. Her favorite hobbies were reading and crocheting afghans. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, PO Box 313, State College, PA 16804 Her family wishes to thank all the nurses and aides at Juniper Village at Brookline Wellspring Memory Care and AseraCare Hospice for giving Leona so much loving care during her final days. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close