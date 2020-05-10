Leonard F. McCloskey
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard F. McCloskey November 14, 1947-May 7, 2020 Leonard F. McCloskey, 72, of Aaronsburg, pass-ed away at his home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born on November 14, 1947 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Melvin and Helen (Rhodes) McCloskey. Leonard attended Penns Valley High School and was of the protestant faith. In March of 1966, he enlisted with the US Army and earned the rank of Specialist 4. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and 3 Overseas Bars. He qualified as a marksman on the M-14. Leonard was a jack of all trades and his employment skills were vast. He worked as a woodsman and lumberjack, a cook for Rees Truck Stop in Snow Shoe, a mechanic, farmer, truck driver, a contractor specializing in drywall, a bartender, head of maintenance crews, and a safety and construction inspector. He was involved with the inspection of the original Beaver Stadium. Leonard enjoyed living in various parts of the country. Aside from Pennsylvania, he called Mississippi, Georgia, and Louisiana home throughout his lifetime. He liked to cook and watch sports on TV. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, trapping, fishing, and gardening, but his most treasured outdoor adventures were on the back of his 883 Sportster Harley motorcycle. Leonard is survived by three children, Billy Jo Williams of Bellefonte, Jerrod McCloskey of Howard, and Shana Richmond and her wife, Meyla Atkinson, of Tuscarora, CA; six grandchildren, Laurie Packer and her husband Nikolas, Devan Walk, Rachel Pollock, Elizabeth McCloskey, Caleb McCloskey, and Joshua McCloskey; and two great grandchildren, Avery Packer and Piper Walborn. Leonard is also survived by two brothers, C. Wayne McCloskey and his wife, Jan, of The Village, FL, and Leslie McCloskey of Port Matilda and three sisters, Janice Woomer of Howard, Karen Putorti of Milesburg, and Gwen Rupert of Bellefonte. Along with his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Michael McCloskey on January 13, 2013. All services for Leonard will be private. He will be laid to rest at the Romola Cemetery in Marsh Creek. There will be a celebration of Leonard's life in the future at the family's decretion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. PO Box 108, Howard, PA 16841. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Romola Cemetery
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved