Leonard F. McCloskey November 14, 1947-May 7, 2020 Leonard F. McCloskey, 72, of Aaronsburg, pass-ed away at his home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born on November 14, 1947 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Melvin and Helen (Rhodes) McCloskey. Leonard attended Penns Valley High School and was of the protestant faith. In March of 1966, he enlisted with the US Army and earned the rank of Specialist 4. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and 3 Overseas Bars. He qualified as a marksman on the M-14. Leonard was a jack of all trades and his employment skills were vast. He worked as a woodsman and lumberjack, a cook for Rees Truck Stop in Snow Shoe, a mechanic, farmer, truck driver, a contractor specializing in drywall, a bartender, head of maintenance crews, and a safety and construction inspector. He was involved with the inspection of the original Beaver Stadium. Leonard enjoyed living in various parts of the country. Aside from Pennsylvania, he called Mississippi, Georgia, and Louisiana home throughout his lifetime. He liked to cook and watch sports on TV. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, trapping, fishing, and gardening, but his most treasured outdoor adventures were on the back of his 883 Sportster Harley motorcycle. Leonard is survived by three children, Billy Jo Williams of Bellefonte, Jerrod McCloskey of Howard, and Shana Richmond and her wife, Meyla Atkinson, of Tuscarora, CA; six grandchildren, Laurie Packer and her husband Nikolas, Devan Walk, Rachel Pollock, Elizabeth McCloskey, Caleb McCloskey, and Joshua McCloskey; and two great grandchildren, Avery Packer and Piper Walborn. Leonard is also survived by two brothers, C. Wayne McCloskey and his wife, Jan, of The Village, FL, and Leslie McCloskey of Port Matilda and three sisters, Janice Woomer of Howard, Karen Putorti of Milesburg, and Gwen Rupert of Bellefonte. Along with his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Michael McCloskey on January 13, 2013. All services for Leonard will be private. He will be laid to rest at the Romola Cemetery in Marsh Creek. There will be a celebration of Leonard's life in the future at the family's decretion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. PO Box 108, Howard, PA 16841. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.