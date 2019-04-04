Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard L. Holliday. View Sign

Leonard L. Holliday Leonard L. Holliday, 85, of Boals- burg, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born November 23, 1933 in Portage Township, PA, he was the son of the late John and Anna Terlicky Orlosky Holliday. On November 16, 1957, he married Genevieve A. Kachik, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Joseph, and his sister, Mary. He was a 1950 graduate of Portage Area Joint High School and a 1954 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Mathematics and Physics. While attending college, he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. From 1954 to 1956, he taught Physics and Chemistry at the Portage Joint Senior High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army (1957-1959) as a Statistician at the 6th U.S. Army Headquarters, Presidio, California. He joined Curtiss-Wright Research Facility at Quehanna as a Research Mathematician. He was employed as an Assistant Professor of Engineering Research at the Applied Research Laboratory, formally ORL, at Penn State. His position specialized in software design, programming and supervision of programming in support of underwater guidance systems and other research projects. He retired from Penn State in 1996 after 36 years of service. As a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1600 in State College, he was elected Exalted Ruler in Lodge Year 1987-1988. He served the Pennsylvania Elks Association as District Co-Chairman for Cerebral Palsy from 1989-1993. He was elected District State Vice President for the 1993-1994 Lodge Year and the following year was appointed by the Grand Lodge as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the North Central District. He served for a number of years on the Centre County Board of Elections. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Ann and her husband, Timothy L. Hower of Centennial, Colorado, Terri Lynn and her husband, Larry J. Deliman of Centennial, Colorado and Sharon Marie Holliday of Boalsburg; and one son, Jeffrey John Holliday and his partner, Christine L. Hopkins of Aurora, Colorado; and four grandchildren, Kylie Alm (Alex), Nathan Deliman, Corry Hawkins (Ryan) and Hannah Holliday; and one great-granddaughter, Katherine Genevieve Alm. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Neil Dadey officiating. Burial will follow at the Boalsburg Cemetery. An Elks Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Country Club, 310 Elks Club Road, Boalsburg, with a Celebration of Life to follow until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PA Elks Home Health Service Program, 703 Georgian Place, Somerset, PA 15501, 814-444-1954,

Leonard L. Holliday Leonard L. Holliday, 85, of Boals- burg, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born November 23, 1933 in Portage Township, PA, he was the son of the late John and Anna Terlicky Orlosky Holliday. On November 16, 1957, he married Genevieve A. Kachik, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Joseph, and his sister, Mary. He was a 1950 graduate of Portage Area Joint High School and a 1954 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Mathematics and Physics. While attending college, he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. From 1954 to 1956, he taught Physics and Chemistry at the Portage Joint Senior High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army (1957-1959) as a Statistician at the 6th U.S. Army Headquarters, Presidio, California. He joined Curtiss-Wright Research Facility at Quehanna as a Research Mathematician. He was employed as an Assistant Professor of Engineering Research at the Applied Research Laboratory, formally ORL, at Penn State. His position specialized in software design, programming and supervision of programming in support of underwater guidance systems and other research projects. He retired from Penn State in 1996 after 36 years of service. As a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1600 in State College, he was elected Exalted Ruler in Lodge Year 1987-1988. He served the Pennsylvania Elks Association as District Co-Chairman for Cerebral Palsy from 1989-1993. He was elected District State Vice President for the 1993-1994 Lodge Year and the following year was appointed by the Grand Lodge as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the North Central District. He served for a number of years on the Centre County Board of Elections. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Ann and her husband, Timothy L. Hower of Centennial, Colorado, Terri Lynn and her husband, Larry J. Deliman of Centennial, Colorado and Sharon Marie Holliday of Boalsburg; and one son, Jeffrey John Holliday and his partner, Christine L. Hopkins of Aurora, Colorado; and four grandchildren, Kylie Alm (Alex), Nathan Deliman, Corry Hawkins (Ryan) and Hannah Holliday; and one great-granddaughter, Katherine Genevieve Alm. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Neil Dadey officiating. Burial will follow at the Boalsburg Cemetery. An Elks Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Country Club, 310 Elks Club Road, Boalsburg, with a Celebration of Life to follow until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PA Elks Home Health Service Program, 703 Georgian Place, Somerset, PA 15501, 814-444-1954, paelkshomeservice.org or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 www.KidneyFund.org . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close