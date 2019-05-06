Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy C. Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy C. Carlson July 31, 1942 -- May 4, 2019 Leroy C. Carlson, 76, of rural Bellefonte, surround by his family passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Leroy was born on July 31, 1942, in Bellefonte , a son of the late Albert W. and Margaret Fye Carlson. On March 2, 1968, he married the former Sandra Andrews, who survives at home. He is survived by his son, Joseph K. (Marie Shade) Carlson of rural Julian. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Catherine (Derek) Caldwell of Danville, Rhiannon DeArmitt of Bellefonte and Nicholas J. Carlson of Winter Springs, FL; and his great-grandchildren, Brayton DeArmitt and Peyton Caldwell; his sisters, Vivian Miller of Mill Hall, Mildred Haynes of Snow Shoe, Barbara Rigg, of Snow Shoe and Naomi Wolfe of Runville. Leroy was a 1961 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was a Veteran having served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. Leroy was employed at SCI Rockview as a Correction Officer, and retired as a Shift Captain. Leroy was a member of Howard Christian Church and a member of the Praise Team at the church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Carlson, Dwayne Carlson, Donald Carlson, James Carlson, Theodore Carlson, Robert Carlson and Kenneth Carlson, and his sisters, Ruth Guenot, June Guenot and Dorothy O'Brien. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. - 12 Noon at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with the funeral service to follow at noon, with Pastor Donald Crane, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boggs Township, Centre Co., where military honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com.

Leroy C. Carlson July 31, 1942 -- May 4, 2019 Leroy C. Carlson, 76, of rural Bellefonte, surround by his family passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Leroy was born on July 31, 1942, in Bellefonte , a son of the late Albert W. and Margaret Fye Carlson. On March 2, 1968, he married the former Sandra Andrews, who survives at home. He is survived by his son, Joseph K. (Marie Shade) Carlson of rural Julian. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Catherine (Derek) Caldwell of Danville, Rhiannon DeArmitt of Bellefonte and Nicholas J. Carlson of Winter Springs, FL; and his great-grandchildren, Brayton DeArmitt and Peyton Caldwell; his sisters, Vivian Miller of Mill Hall, Mildred Haynes of Snow Shoe, Barbara Rigg, of Snow Shoe and Naomi Wolfe of Runville. Leroy was a 1961 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was a Veteran having served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. Leroy was employed at SCI Rockview as a Correction Officer, and retired as a Shift Captain. Leroy was a member of Howard Christian Church and a member of the Praise Team at the church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Carlson, Dwayne Carlson, Donald Carlson, James Carlson, Theodore Carlson, Robert Carlson and Kenneth Carlson, and his sisters, Ruth Guenot, June Guenot and Dorothy O'Brien. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. - 12 Noon at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with the funeral service to follow at noon, with Pastor Donald Crane, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boggs Township, Centre Co., where military honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com. Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close