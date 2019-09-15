Leroy E. Weaver March 15, 1946 ~ September 13, 2019 Leroy E. Weaver, 73 of Howard, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1946 in Lock Haven, the son of the late Harry W. & Ruth L. Goodling Weaver. He was married to Linda Vonada who survives at home. Leroy worked at Cerro Brass for 43 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time at his family camp. He also enjoyed attending the Antique Show at Penn's Cave watching his brother's and nephews pulling John Deere's. Leroy is survived by one son; Tod (Tay) White, three daughters; Colleen (Sheldon) Gray, Pam (Doug) Stauffer, and Missy (Tim) Weaver-Barndt, one 1/2 sister; Janice Rainey, two brothers; Eugene G. "Pete" (Danny) Weaver and Kenneth G (Deb) Weaver, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family at Kader-Neff Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Romola Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Area Lions Club c/o Kader-Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 108 Howard, Pa 16841. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019