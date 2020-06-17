Leroy H. "Roy" Tressler December 7, 1921 ~ June 13, 2020 Leroy H. "Roy" Tressler, 98, of State College went home to be with the love of his life, Betty Tressler, at his home on June 13, 2020. He was born December 7, 1921 in Bellefonte, PA. He was married on April 27, 1940 to Betty (Crust) Tressler who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sons: Gene Tressler, Richard (Dick) Tressler, Jim Tressler; and daughters, Linda Pennypacker, and Brenda Tressler. Roy is survived by his son, Daniel Tressler and wife Sherri, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Roy worked at Penn State University in the Farm Department, as well as working at home on the farm. He was an avid farmer, gardener, lover of animals, and camping. To many others he was just known as "Pappy" and everyone loved seeing him. He never passed up the opportunity to tell you a story, joke, or his life history. He loved going for rides, whether in the car or on his "buggy." Above all else, he cherished his family the most. He looked forward to Grange Fair every year and could be found at headquarters if you were ever looking for him. He touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed by all. He was one of a kind and a true angel on Earth. The viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-12 at Heintzelman Funeral home in State College, followed immediately by the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's name may be made to a charity of your choosing.



