Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Stephen "Steve" Hayes. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Stephen "Steve" Hayes May 7, 1951 - February 19, 2020 Steve Hayes departed this life on Feb. 19, 2020 to live forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Leslie and Doris (Drew) Hayes. A 28-year resident of Lemont, PA, he spent the past two winter seasons enjoying time at the ocean, a place which gave him great joy. Steve was educated in the Pittsburgh public school district and was a national honor student at Schenley High School. He attended Waynesburg College for a year before transferring to The Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a BA in General Arts and Sciences. At an early age, Steve was introduced to God and church by his mother and grandfather. It was his mother who wisely took him to church, and it was his grandfather who introduced him to Jesus Christ. Steve was a faithful youth member of Brushton United Methodist Church for many years being involved in youth ministry, choir, outreach and ushers. After college, he and Patricia were among the original members of what is now called Unity Church of Jesus Christ. Steve was ordained a deacon of the church in the late seventies and later served as an elder. He also faithfully served the church as executive committee board member, campus ministry overseer, and administrator, as well as in many other capacities. He retired from the Office of Human Resources at Pennsylvania State University after 26 years of diversity-centered service. He was also a co-coordinator of the South Hills/Penn State student Internship Partnership. He was the recipient of the Pennsylvania State University James Robinson Equal Opportunity Award and the Way Paver Award. In addition to his Penn State service, Steve served his community as co-founder of the State College Community Resource Fair, board of director for the United Way, as a graduate of Leadership Centre County, and as community disc jockey for WPSU gospel radio. Steve loved his family dearly and reached out to others in his own private and compassionate way. He was willing to help when asked and always desired to make a difference. Steve was a person who stood in your corner when needed. Steve is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Patricia (Jessie); son, Ryan (Andrea); daughters, April Anthony, (Alexis, Jr.) and Alyta Abdullah (G. Andre Abdullah); mother, Doris Frazier; brother, Michael Hayes (Mary Hayes); sisters, Linda Hayes and Janet Hayes; 7 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his and stepfather, Samuel Frazier. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Unity Church of Jesus Christ, 2280 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA. Service to follow at noon. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Christian Campus Ministry or Lighthouse Young Adult Ministry at Unity Church of Jesus. An online guestbook may be signed at

Leslie Stephen "Steve" Hayes May 7, 1951 - February 19, 2020 Steve Hayes departed this life on Feb. 19, 2020 to live forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Leslie and Doris (Drew) Hayes. A 28-year resident of Lemont, PA, he spent the past two winter seasons enjoying time at the ocean, a place which gave him great joy. Steve was educated in the Pittsburgh public school district and was a national honor student at Schenley High School. He attended Waynesburg College for a year before transferring to The Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a BA in General Arts and Sciences. At an early age, Steve was introduced to God and church by his mother and grandfather. It was his mother who wisely took him to church, and it was his grandfather who introduced him to Jesus Christ. Steve was a faithful youth member of Brushton United Methodist Church for many years being involved in youth ministry, choir, outreach and ushers. After college, he and Patricia were among the original members of what is now called Unity Church of Jesus Christ. Steve was ordained a deacon of the church in the late seventies and later served as an elder. He also faithfully served the church as executive committee board member, campus ministry overseer, and administrator, as well as in many other capacities. He retired from the Office of Human Resources at Pennsylvania State University after 26 years of diversity-centered service. He was also a co-coordinator of the South Hills/Penn State student Internship Partnership. He was the recipient of the Pennsylvania State University James Robinson Equal Opportunity Award and the Way Paver Award. In addition to his Penn State service, Steve served his community as co-founder of the State College Community Resource Fair, board of director for the United Way, as a graduate of Leadership Centre County, and as community disc jockey for WPSU gospel radio. Steve loved his family dearly and reached out to others in his own private and compassionate way. He was willing to help when asked and always desired to make a difference. Steve was a person who stood in your corner when needed. Steve is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Patricia (Jessie); son, Ryan (Andrea); daughters, April Anthony, (Alexis, Jr.) and Alyta Abdullah (G. Andre Abdullah); mother, Doris Frazier; brother, Michael Hayes (Mary Hayes); sisters, Linda Hayes and Janet Hayes; 7 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his and stepfather, Samuel Frazier. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Unity Church of Jesus Christ, 2280 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA. Service to follow at noon. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Christian Campus Ministry or Lighthouse Young Adult Ministry at Unity Church of Jesus. An online guestbook may be signed at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close