Lester C. "Snap" Vonada, Sr. September 10, 1939 - August 14, 2020 Lester C. "Snap" Vonada, Sr., 80, of Woodward, passed from this life on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born September 10, 1939 in Woodward, Snap was a son of the late Bruce and Sarah (Korman) Vonada. He was a 1957 graduate of Penns Valley High School. On July 28, 1961, Snap married Dawn Leslie who preceded him in death on February 1, 2020. Snap was employed as a bricklayer/mason with the Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Woodward and the Millheim Fire Company. Snap enjoyed growing tomatoes, raspberries and peppers, collecting coins, playing pinochle. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he is perhaps best known for riding his bicycle around Woodward. Snap is survived by three daughters, Cindy L. Hall (Thomas) of Baltimore, MD, Lori D. Loughrey (Jason) of Pasadena, MD and Elizabeth Stevens of Bellwood; one son, Lester C. "Butch" Vonada, Jr. of Shippensburg; four sisters, Helen Matters, Mabel Vonada, Betty Reber and Linda Luse. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Gavin, Tayler and Alexis. In addition to his wife, Snap was preceded in death by siblings, Seymore, Dean, Gladys, Shirley, Donald, Stewart, and Ray. In accordance with Snap's wishes there will not be a public viewing. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:30 am at the outside pavilion of the Trinity U.M.C. in Woodward with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Snap will be laid to rest in Woodward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be given to the American Cancer Society
, 1375 Martin Street, Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
.