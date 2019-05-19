Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Richard Funk. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Richard Funk September 3, 1927 May 13, 2019 Lester Richard Funk, 91, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. Born in Lamar, on September 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Ralph Funk, Sr. and Helen May (Foringer) Funk. On August 10, 2002, he married his wife, Berniece (Ayers) Funk, who survives at home after sharing 16 years of marriage together. After school, Lester enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948 until he was honorably discharged. During his years of service, he was awarded the Victory Medal World War II. He worked at National Gypsum as a yard worker until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Berniece, he is survived by his four children, Kevin Bateman (Tracy), of Clearfield, Utah, Roy Bateman, Jr. (Diane), of Harrisburg, Candy Funk, of Trenton, New Jersey, and John Funk (Mia), of San Diego, California. Also surviving are two sisters, Shirley Funk and Louella Coleman, and one brother, Ralph Funk, Jr. (Nancy). Along with his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne Funk, in 1999, and one daughter, Diann Becker. Lester was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 2pm, at the First Presbyterian Church at 203 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, with Pastor Deb Johnson officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 19, 2019

