Lewis A. "Jack" Garbrick Lewis A. "Jack" Gar- brick, 93, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. Born on October 13, 1925, in Potter Township, he was the son of the late Lewis H. and Margaret M. (Brown) Garbrick. Jack is a 1943 graduate Muncy High School. After graduation, he enlisted immediately in the United States Navy. He earned the rank of Electrician Mate 2 nd Class and received the European Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, and the Victory Medal for his years of service. He was honorably discharged on May 22, 1946. Following his military service, Jack started his business, Garbrick Amusements. He remained the President and CEO up until his passing. He truly treasured all the life long friends he made in the 70 plus years in the business. Jack was of the protestant faith. He was a Charter member of the Centre Hall American Legion Smith-Pletcher Post 779, and a Charter member of the Potters Mills VFW Smith-Sweetwood Post 9575. He was also a member of the Bellefonte Elks Club 1094, AOPA Aircraft Owners, Internal Association of Flying Farmers, Quiet Birdmen, and a life member of the of Civil Air Patrol. Jack owned and operated Centre Air Park where he was a flight instructor for many years. He loved flying, traveling, visiting with family and friends, and his daily trips to Brother's Pizza in Centre Hall. Jack is survived by two sisters, Joanna Murphy of Quentin, PA, and Sara Jane Pifer of Centre Hall, one brother, Henry Garbrick and his wife, Beverly, of Centre Hall, four step daughters; Bonnie, Connie, Mary Beth, and Diane, and two grandchildren; Christin and Cale, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his two wives; Irene (Tate) Garbrick and Marian (Fox) Dunlap Garbrick, daughter, Lynne Schenck, and stepdaughter, Bobbie Sue. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 8, 2019, from 4-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 9, 2019 at 2pm, followed by military honors at the funeral home with Pastor David Downer officiating. Burial will be at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

