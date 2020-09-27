Lewis Bert French Jr. February 8, 1934-September 24, 2020 Lewis Bert French Jr., 86, known by Jack to friends and family, passed away on September 24, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Lewis was born on February 8, 1934 to Gertrude Taylor and Lewis Bert French Sr. Jack is survived by his son Lewis French (Karen) of Centre Hall, PA, daughter Pamela Dunklebarger (Marlin) of Delta Jct., AK, daughter Renee French of Altoona, PA, stepdaughter Barbara Pryor of Altoona, PA, stepson James Simpson of Indianapolis, IN, 5 grandchildren, Shilo Dunklebarger (Joan) of Delta Jct., AK, Rachael Woodcox (Jason) of Delta Jct. AK, Tony French (Tanya) of Clearfield, PA Casey Glasgow (Aaron) of Centre Hall, PA, Heather Pryor of Altoona, PA; 8 great-grandchildren, Christopher (United States Air Force) and LJ Woodcox of Delta Jct, AK, Nicko Dunklebarger of Delta Jct., AK, Mason French of Port Matilda, PA, Autumn and Paisley Glasgow of Centre Hall, PA and step-grandchildren Haley and Jonathan Pryor of Altoona, PA, 3 sisters Gertrude Chubb (Florida), Roeta Waite (Cresson, PA) and Joann Trostle of Altoona, PA He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Taylor, Lewis Bert Jack French Sr., his brother Robert French, adopted son James French, first wife Carol Lee Spicer and his second wife Nancy Lee. Jack married Carol Lee Miller in 1957 and after divorcing, remarried Nancy Lee Shumaker in 1964. Jack was employed at Blair Clay Products (Brick Yard) in Altoona in 1953. In 1954 he joined the Marines, serving with the 6th Marine Division. Upon his return from the Marines, he returned to work at the Brick Yard where he remained employed from 1957 until 1982. He returned to the work force on June 1, 1990 thru 1995 with New Pig. Being retired for six months, he returned part time for five additional years and officially retired in 2000. Jack had received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps on June 30, 1962 as a Corporal E3 and also from the Army National Guard on July 17, 1978 as a Specialist Fourth Class. He lived most of his life in the rural community of Coburn, where he developed many friendships. When he had spare time from working hard at the Brick Yard, he rotated around to different backyards working on friends and neighbors vehicles and machines. He enjoyed taking weekend drives and knew every road, and every nook and cranny. Whenever you visited Jack, he would like to pile into a vehicle and take off through the woods and valleys pointing out old towns, log mills and other interesting sights. Never backtracking and after a couple of hours when everyone seemed totally lost, you would always arrive back home. When visiting with Jack you could always count on an interesting story or a funny tale. The last 6 years of his life were spent in the loving care of his son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Karen French of Centre Hall, PA. As per Jack's wishes, there will not be any services. Interment will take place in Blair Memorial Park. Arrangements are with The Good Funeral Home Inc. Altoona, PA, www.thegoodfuneralhomeinc.com
