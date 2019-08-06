Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Jay "Chip" Lose. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Jay "Chip" Lose May 12, 1945August 3, 2019 On August 3, 2019, Lewis Jay "Chip" Lose, 74, went home in the arms of his Heavenly Father at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Holly Ridge, North Carolina, on May 12, 1945. He was the oldest son of the late Lewis B. and Jane Smith Lose, and the first grandchild of Jay and Doris Smith. When he was four months old, Chip and his family moved back to Bellefonte, where he would reside the rest of his life. He would always hold a special place in his heart for his beloved North Carolina. He was a 1963 graduate of Bellefonte High School and a 1965 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University. In 1965, he entered into service for his "Uncle" with the United States Navy. On November 4, 1967, he married the love of his life and best friend, Karen Eckels Lose. For the 51 years and 9 months they were married, they were an example of a faithful and loving marriage in Christ. Surviving are their daughters, Kristin (Jon) Lodge and granddaughters, Laura and Makena Lodge, and daughter, Kerri (Brent) Kopcha and granddaughters, Alexis, Emma and Peyton Kopcha. As a teenager, Chip had a young man's dream job working as a lifeguard at Stone Valley Recreation Area. After being discharged from the service, he went to work for Nucleide in State College. Later he worked for Cerro Metal and finished his career with ARL at Penn State, retiring after 22 years of service, as a Supervisor of the drafting and design department. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, Charles and Helen Eckels, and his brother-in-law, Edward Eckels. In addition to his wife, daughters and granddaughters, he is survived by his brother, Mick (Pat) Lose, sister, Beth (Terry) Haupt, sister-in-law, Francy Eckels and their children. As well as his extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chip was a faithful and committed servant of the Lord and participated in the Acts 2 Ministries. Chip was a life member of the Undines Fire Department as well as a 51-year member of his favorite place on Earth, Flatrock Rod and Gun Club, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as many hikes and rides across the property. "I actually don"t know my existence without Flatrock; it's been a part of my life as far as I can remember. It's always been there with its memories. The time spent being able to just explore the mountains before you're even old enough to hunt...to go up and down and get yourself semi-lost hoping you can find your way back down." His greatest enjoyment in life was the time he spent with his family. All his girls will miss him more than words could ever describe, he was a rare find, amazing husband, father and grandfather. A quiet servant of the Lord who left a lasting impression on all who knew him. The family wishes to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Acts 2 Ministries at 12233 Appleby Road, Shade Gap, PA 17255. Online condolences may be made to the family at

