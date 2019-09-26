Lewis Jay "Chip" Lose Lewis Jay "Chip" Lose, 74, went home in the arms of his Heavenly Father at his residence surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at The Shop at 129 Snyder Brook Lane, Bellefonte. Doors will open at 1:30pm with funeral services beginning at 2pm. The family has requested that in honor of Chip, please dress casual and feel free to wear either camouflage, Hawaiian attire, or yellow. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019