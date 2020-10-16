Lewis R. Wian July 5, 1937 October 13, 2020 Lewis R. Wian, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born on July 5, 1937 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Ida Elizabeth (Eckle) Wian. On December 20, 1958, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Patricia (DeBrasky) Wian, who survives him at home after sharing nearly 62 years of marriage together. Lewis was a 1957 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army National Guard from 1954 until he was honorably discharged in 1964. For a brief time, he worked at Penn State before going to work as a cook for Rockview, until his retirement. In 1994 he started his own small business, Lou's Screen & Window Repair, and was currently still operating during his free time. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by their two sons, Timothy Wian of Philipsburg, and David Wian of Bellefonte, two grandchildren, JaNae Wian and Justin Wian, and two great grandchildren, Kamiah, and Jillian Wian. Also surviving is one sister, Ann Schlegel of Nashville, TN. Lewis was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. He was actively involved in Cub Scouts, Little League and Teener League throughout the years. He could also often be found at the Faith Centre Food Bank, where he volunteered for more than 15 years. Lewis loved his model railroad. He enjoyed learning local history, especially railroad history. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 10-11 am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
