Lewis Thomas Poorman September 29, 1949May 30, 2019 Lewis Thomas Poor-man, 69, Altoona, passed away Thursday evening at the VA Medical Center on University Drive, Pittsburgh. He was born in Bellefonte, son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth (Miller) Poorman. On Sept. 27, 1975, he married Mary Rose Melnick in Altoona. Surviving are his wife, Mary Rose; two sons: Lewis and Adam and wife, Kelly; a daughter, Mara Lytle and husband, Caleb; two grandchildren: Ella Rose and Alexander Lytle; a sister, Miriam Poorman-Knox; two brothers: Stan and Michael; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Brothers; a sister, Patricia Davidson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Mary Melnick. Lewis served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne during Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Altoona. Lewis enjoyed carving and woodworking. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Stanley J. Krish Funeral Home Inc., 1204 17th St., Altoona, www.krishfuneralhome.com. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Altoona, Father Lubomir J. Strecok celebrant. Committal will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Humane Society of Cambria County, 744 Galleria Drive Extension, Johnstown, PA 15904.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 2, 2019