Lillian A. Fishburn January 12, 1922November 22, 2019 Lillian A. Fishburn, 97 of Bellefonte, surrounded by her family, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Lillian was born on January 12, 1922 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre Co. a daughter of the late William "Jack" and Anna A.( Lauck) Morgan. Lillian was the last of her generation. She is survived by her sons, M. Dennis (Debbie) Fishburn of Bellwood, David R. (Mitzi) Fishburn of rural Julian, Robert K. (Marie) Fishburn of rural Bellefonte; her daughters Cathy A. (Jim) Walker of State College and Virginia K. Maddox of Fleming, 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She was employed by Murata Erie, in Quality Control, having retired in 1987. She was a member of Watermark Church in Bellefonte. She enjoyed being with her family. She was an avid Bingo playerand going to the casinos. She enjoyed camping, reading and Blue Grass Music. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Ralph Fishburn, she was preceded in death by her grandsons, Michael Fishburn, Daniel Fishburn, her siblings, Mary Catherine Carlson, Richard Morgan, Robert Bruce Morgan, Charles Morgan, Norma Moore, Cora Moore, David Morgan, and Kaye Dawn Flick, her daughter-in-law, Vonna K. Day Fishburn, and her son-in-law, William E. Maddox. The family would like to thank Centre Crest for the excellent care Lillian received. Memorial Contributions may be made to Centre Crest, 502 E. Howard St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Lillian A. Fishburn. Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2- 3 PM at the Howard Christian Church, 367 Walnut St., Howard, PA with a Memorial Service following at 3 PM with Pastor Tim Yates, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019