Lillian Gavlock
1924 - 2020
Lillian P Gavlock
December 27, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Moshannon, Pennsylvania - Lillian P. Gavlock, 95, of Moshannon, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born on December 27, 1924, in Moshannon, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Wagner) Retorick. On February 9, 1946, she married Andrew J. Gavlock. Andrew passed away in 1987.
Lillian was a 1942 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. She was a member of the Mountaintop Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Snow Shoe.
Lillian was a homemaker. She found pleasure in providing a clean and safe home for her family. She was a strong Christian and had genuinely believed, that through Jesus Christ, all things are possible. She prayed daily for her family and trusted that those prayers would be answered.
Lillian is survived by her children; Jacqueline L. Wood and her husband, Clayton, of Snow Shoe, and Robert A. Gavlock, Sr and his wife, Connie, of Moshannon and one sister, Barbara Padisak and her husband, Edward, of Snow Shoe.
She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Uriah Wood and his wife, Jessica, of Jersey Shore, Jonathan Green of Moshannon, Joshua Gavlock and his companion, Amy, of Centre Hall, Robert Gavlock, Jr and his wife, Spencer, of Mill Hall, and Kyle Gavlock and his wife, Alesha, of Moshannon; and nine great grandchildren, Tucker Etzweiler, Bane Wood, Carter Gavlock, Thane Gavlock, Adalynn Gavlock, Gibson Gavlock, Alex Gavlock, Kendall Gavlock, and Charlotte Gavlock.
Along with her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by two brothers: Andrew Retorick, Jr and Robert Retorick, and four sisters: Emma Jane Light, Dorothy Light, Ruth Retorick, and Betty Josefik.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. Lillian will be laid to rest privately at Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mountaintop CMA Church, 675 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe, PA 16874.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
106 W Sycamore St
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-6000
