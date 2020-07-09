Lillian May Foss Marshall March 12, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Lillian May Foss Marshall, 95 of Centre Hall, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wynwood House at Salem Hill, Spring Mills. She was born March 12, 1928, in Altoona, PA; a daughter of the late Thomas S. Foss and Lillian Emery Foss. On December 20, 1945, she married Arthur H. Marshall who preceded her in death December 26, 2011, after 66 years of marriage. Lillian graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1943. She attended Central Pennsylvania Business College in Harrisburg. During World War II, from 1943-1944, she worked as a secretary at Olmsfield Air Force Base in Middletown. Lillian also worked at the former Titan Metals as a secretary and a receptionist from 1944-1948. After raising her family, she worked as a receptionist at the Assessment Office in the Centre County Court House. She completed her working career at the Corning Credit Union at State College, retiring in 1992. Mrs. Marshall enjoyed knitting, embroidering, reading, putting jig saw puzzles together, camping and square dancing. She was a Charter Member of Grace United Methodist Church in Centre Hall; a member of the Order of the Eastern Chapter 207, where she served as a Past Worthy Matron, and also served as secretary for 13 years; a member of the Centre Squares; the National Commercial Travelers, and the Good Sam and Coachman camping groups. Surviving Mrs. Marshall are three sons, Thomas A. (Linda), David L. (Karen), and Emery W. (LeAnn); fourteen grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 292, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com