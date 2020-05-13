Linda Carol Johnson
Linda Carol Johnson Linda Carol Johnson, 71, of State College, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home. Born in Bellefonte, she was a daughter of the late Richard Johnson and Janet (Zong) Johnson. Linda graduated from State College Area High School in 1966 where she lettered in softball. She retired from Penn State University in 2009 where she worked as a key punch operator. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and her volunteer work at Centre County PAWS in State College. Animal welfare was a deep passion. Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, bird watching, visiting the Penn State Arboretum, watching sports--including PSU football, Lady Lions volleyball, and Baltimore Orioles baseball. Linda will be deeply missed by her daughter, Vickie M. Johnson of Baltimore, MD; two sisters Katherine A. Wolfe and husband R. Edward Wolfe of Port Matilda, PA, Tammy L. Perkins and husband Bill Perkins of Altoona, PA; and brother Richard Johnson and wife Catherine Johnson of Bossier City, LA; in addition to her beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family as facilities re-open to accommodate. Cremation arrangements for Linda will handled by Koch Funeral Home of State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda's memory may be made to Centre County PAWS at centrecountypaws.org - 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.kochfuneralhome.com or on Facebook. Arrangements are under the care of the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St, State College, PA 16801.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
1 entry
May 13, 2020
Vicki, Tammy, Kathy, Rick and Families, were so sorry to hear of Lindas passing. Were keeping you all in our thoughts. Take care.
Judy Johnson
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
