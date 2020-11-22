Linda Eileen Diehl
September 18, 1944 - November 19, 2020
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania - Linda Eileen Deihl, 76, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at The Oaks at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon, PA.
Linda was born September 18, 1944 in Tyrone, PA, a daughter of the late George P. and Lida Maxine (Boonie) Deihl.
She is survived by her son: Scott Matthew Deihl of Annville, PA. She retired in 1998 after working for 36 years as a secretary for Penn State University.
Linda was a member of the Crever Memorial United Methodist Church, Petersburg Fire Company and Auxiliary and Juniata Valley Alumni Association. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles.
She graduated from Juniata Valley High School class of 1962. Linda has been a resident of Huntingdon County since 1944.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday - November 23, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Cutright Funeral Homes - Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652. COVID restrictions: Masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Pastor Joe Fleck will officiate. Private intermemt: Cedar Grove Cemetery, Petersburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Deihl to Crever Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Petersburg, PA 16669 or to Huntingdon County Humane Society, 11371 Schoolhouse Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Home, Smithfield Chapel, 313 Fairgrounds Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652, www.cutrightfuneralhomes.com