Linda Joan Altamura October 23, 1954August 7, 2019 Linda Joan Altamura, 64, of State College (Lemont), died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home. Born October 23, 1954, in Batavia, NY, she was the daughter of Robert Baker and the late Patricia Smock Baker. On March 5, 1999 she married Robert Altamura, who survives. In addition to her husband and father, Linda is survived by two sons, Ryan Gruhn and his fiance, Brooke Miller, of State College, and Brett Altamura of State College, and two siblings, John Baker and his wife, Cindy, of Bellefonte, and Cindy Spangler of Bellefonte. She graduated from State College High School in 1972 and went on to attend South Hills Business School, studying Business Management. She retired in 2012 after 35 years of service as an Administrative Assistant in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences (Geosciences/PSARC/EESI) at Penn State University. Some of Linda's passions were running and animals, and she loved her time in the sun and by the family pool. A Private Service for Linda will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Lemont Village Association, P.O. Box 546, Lemont, PA 16851. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019