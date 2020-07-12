Linda Kay Dreibelbis Linda Kay Dreibelbis also known as Linda Kay Houser passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL July 4, 2020 at the age of 38. Although her love of the ocean drew her to Florida where she lived the last several years, she grew up in Lamar PA. Chances are if you ever met Linda, you couldn't forget her. She was a beautiful person with a sparkling smile that would light up a room. Her family and friends lovingly called her "Bean." Linda graduated from Central Mountain High School in 2000 and achieved her B.S. in Criminal Law & Justice at Penn State in 2004. In recent years, she enjoyed a management position at All Out Aviation. Linda is survived by her brother James (Tammie) Dreibelbis, her sister Michelle (Brian) Saiers, her nieces Lyndsey & Autumn Force, nephew Kyle Dreibelbis, grandmother Barbara Dreibelbis, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her long-time partner Bryan Deak with whom she shared a home in FL. We can share in the comfort that Linda is having a happy reunion with family that preceded her including her parents Dennis & Joyce Dreibelbis and grandfather John Henry Dreibelbis Linda will be laid to rest with her parents at Mt Bethel Cemetery. We will announce a Celebration of LIfe at a later date.



