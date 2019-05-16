Linda Kay "Dewey" Scerbo Linda Kay "Dewey" Scerbo, 60, of State College, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at home. Born June 29, 1958, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Sunday Poorman. On September 28, 2001 she married F. Barry Scerbo, who survives. Also surviving are two step-sons, Anthony Scerbo of Washington D. C. and Andrew Scerbo of Corpus Christy, TX; three siblings, Steryl "Butch" Grove and his wife, Martha, of State College, Sharon Goss and her husband, John, of Port Matilda and Harold William "Bill" Grove and his wife, Gail, of Romulus, NY. She was a 1976 graduate of State College High School. Linda retired after 30 years of service as a Staff Assistant for the Applied Research Lab at Penn State University. She was a member of the Pine Grove Mills VFW and the State College American Legion, serving on both auxiliaries. Linda volunteered for Hearts for the Homeless, Project Healing Waters - Fly Fishing for Disabled Veterans and as a cancer survivor herself, she spent several years volunteering with the . Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m, at the funeral home, with the Reverend Ann Graves officiating. Burial will be in Gatesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801or to of Penn State, 1375 Martin St, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 16, 2019