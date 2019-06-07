Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Flick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Flick June 17, 1950 June 5, 2019 Linda L. Flick, 68, of rural Julian, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Linda was born on June 17, 1950 in Clearfield a daughter of Erma Yarger Pinto of Sanborn and the late Leland Pinto. On June 6, 1970 , Linda married Charles W. Flick who survives at home. Also surviving is her son, Dale W. (Heather) Flick of Julian and her brother Norman Pinto of Sanborn. Linda was a tax collector for Union Township. She was of the Methodist faith. Linda enjoyed cooking, yard work and working on the family farm. She was also an Avon representative. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Mark L. Flick, on May 23, 2009. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 in memory of Linda L. Flick. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

